Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .139 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on July 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .256 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

France has picked up a hit in 57 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.

In 6.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

France has driven in a run in 27 games this season (30.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 47.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.4%.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .264 AVG .247 .338 OBP .312 .437 SLG .324 18 XBH 11 6 HR 1 25 RBI 11 33/12 K/BB 36/7 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings