Cal Raleigh -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Tigers.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .221 with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 31 walks.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 80 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in 10 games this season (12.5%), homering in 4% of his plate appearances.

Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 27.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In 37.5% of his games this season (30 of 80), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .234 AVG .208 .289 OBP .313 .376 SLG .446 12 XBH 14 4 HR 8 17 RBI 19 36/11 K/BB 40/20 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings