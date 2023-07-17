J.P. Crawford -- hitting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with two doubles) in his last game against the Tigers.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 79 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 74th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.

In 62.8% of his 86 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

In eight games this year, he has gone deep (9.3%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

Crawford has had at least one RBI in 25.6% of his games this year (22 of 86), with two or more RBI eight times (9.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36 of 86 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .277 AVG .238 .401 OBP .333 .439 SLG .364 15 XBH 13 5 HR 3 16 RBI 17 37/32 K/BB 32/21 0 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings