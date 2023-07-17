On Monday, Jarred Kelenic (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle with 78 hits, batting .248 this season with 37 extra-base hits.

Kelenic is batting .286 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 60 of 87 games this year (69.0%) Kelenic has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (17.2%).

Looking at the 87 games he has played this year, he's homered in 11 of them (12.6%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Kelenic has an RBI in 34 of 87 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.2%).

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 45 .252 AVG .246 .323 OBP .317 .435 SLG .449 17 XBH 20 4 HR 7 21 RBI 22 55/15 K/BB 59/18 7 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings