Mariners vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 17
Monday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (46-46) and Minnesota Twins (48-46) going head to head at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on July 17.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (7-5) to the mound, while Sonny Gray (4-3) will answer the bell for the Twins.
Mariners vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Mariners vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Mariners have been favored 59 times and won 32, or 54.2%, of those games.
- Seattle has a record of 21-17 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle has scored 410 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.75 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 8
|@ Astros
|L 3-2
|Bryan Woo vs Framber Valdez
|July 9
|@ Astros
|W 3-1
|Logan Gilbert vs Brandon Bielak
|July 14
|Tigers
|L 5-4
|Luis Castillo vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|July 15
|Tigers
|L 6-0
|George Kirby vs Michael Lorenzen
|July 16
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Bryce Miller vs Reese Olson
|July 17
|Twins
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Sonny Gray
|July 18
|Twins
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Bailey Ober
|July 19
|Twins
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Kenta Maeda
|July 20
|Twins
|-
|George Kirby vs Pablo Lopez
|July 21
|Blue Jays
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Kevin Gausman
|July 22
|Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs TBA
