Monday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (46-46) and Minnesota Twins (48-46) going head to head at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on July 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (7-5) to the mound, while Sonny Gray (4-3) will answer the bell for the Twins.

Mariners vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 59 times and won 32, or 54.2%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 21-17 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored 410 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Mariners' 3.75 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

