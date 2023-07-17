The Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins take the field on Monday at 9:40 PM ET. Mike Ford and Donovan Solano have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Twins have +115 odds to win. The total is 7 runs for the contest (with -125 odds on the over and +105 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -135 +115 7 -125 +105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 32 of the 59 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (54.2%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Seattle has a 26-22 record (winning 54.2% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Seattle has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 45 times this season for a 45-45-2 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have a 4-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-22 21-24 15-17 31-27 35-32 11-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.