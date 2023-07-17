Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Teoscar Hernandez -- with a slugging percentage of .189 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .241 with 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 24 walks.
- Hernandez has picked up a hit in 62.0% of his 92 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.1% of those games.
- In 14 games this year, he has homered (15.2%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Hernandez has had an RBI in 34 games this year (37.0%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 34 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|45
|.217
|AVG
|.266
|.276
|OBP
|.318
|.394
|SLG
|.452
|17
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|28
|70/13
|K/BB
|53/11
|2
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.71 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (98 total, one per game).
- Gray (4-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday, July 8 against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.80), 42nd in WHIP (1.264), and 27th in K/9 (9.1).
