Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Ty France (.143 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France has 22 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while batting .254.
- France has picked up a hit in 57 of 89 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.
- He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 89), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- France has driven in a run in 27 games this year (30.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 47.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.260
|AVG
|.247
|.333
|OBP
|.312
|.429
|SLG
|.324
|18
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|11
|35/12
|K/BB
|36/7
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.71 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 98 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Gray (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 2.80 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Saturday, July 8 against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.80), 42nd in WHIP (1.264), and 27th in K/9 (9.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.