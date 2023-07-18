A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:26 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, A.J. Pollock (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock is hitting .167 with three doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
- Pollock has picked up a hit in 14 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (8.7%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Pollock has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (17.4%), with two or more RBI in four of them (8.7%).
- He has scored in 11 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|.111
|AVG
|.228
|.186
|OBP
|.262
|.238
|SLG
|.404
|4
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|7
|18/6
|K/BB
|10/3
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.75).
- The Twins surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, one per game).
- Ober (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.61 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday, July 8 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.61, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
