Cal Raleigh -- batting .214 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on July 18 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .223 with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Raleigh has gotten a hit in 44 of 81 games this year (54.3%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (19.8%).

Looking at the 81 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (12.3%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Raleigh has driven in a run in 22 games this year (27.2%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 39 .236 AVG .208 .295 OBP .313 .375 SLG .446 12 XBH 14 4 HR 8 17 RBI 19 36/12 K/BB 40/20 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings