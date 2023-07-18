Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:31 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cal Raleigh -- batting .214 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on July 18 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .223 with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- Raleigh has gotten a hit in 44 of 81 games this year (54.3%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (19.8%).
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (12.3%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Raleigh has driven in a run in 22 games this year (27.2%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|.236
|AVG
|.208
|.295
|OBP
|.313
|.375
|SLG
|.446
|12
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|19
|36/12
|K/BB
|40/20
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.75 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 99 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Ober (5-4) takes the mound for the Twins in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.61 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 8 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.61, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
