Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:30 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.371 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Twins.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle with 80 hits, batting .252 this season with 37 extra-base hits.
- Kelenic will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 over the course of his last games.
- Kelenic has recorded a hit in 61 of 88 games this year (69.3%), including 16 multi-hit games (18.2%).
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Kelenic has driven in a run in 35 games this year (39.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 32 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.258
|AVG
|.246
|.327
|OBP
|.317
|.437
|SLG
|.449
|17
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|22
|56/15
|K/BB
|59/18
|8
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins' 3.75 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, one per game).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.61 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday, July 8 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.61, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
