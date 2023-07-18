Tuesday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (47-46) and the Minnesota Twins (48-47) matching up at T-Mobile Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on July 18.

The probable starters are Bryan Woo (1-1) for the Mariners and Bailey Ober (5-4) for the Twins.

Mariners vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Mariners vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 60 times and won 33, or 55%, of those games.

This season Seattle has won 28 of its 50 games, or 56%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored 417 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).

Mariners Schedule