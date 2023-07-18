How to Watch the Mariners vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 18
J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will try to get the better of Bailey Ober, the Minnesota Twins' starter, on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 16th in baseball with 105 total home runs.
- Seattle's .388 slugging percentage is 24th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the third-worst batting average in the league (.230).
- Seattle ranks 18th in runs scored with 417 (4.5 per game).
- The Mariners rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.
- Mariners batters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.
- Seattle's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle's 3.77 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in MLB (1.174).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryan Woo (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.63 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 8, the righty threw six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Woo is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Woo will look to build upon a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per outing).
- In one of his seven total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/9/2023
|Astros
|W 3-1
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Brandon Bielak
|7/14/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|7/15/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Michael Lorenzen
|7/16/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Reese Olson
|7/17/2023
|Twins
|W 7-6
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Sonny Gray
|7/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Bailey Ober
|7/19/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kenta Maeda
|7/20/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Pablo Lopez
|7/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|-
|7/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Alek Manoah
