Bryan Woo will toe the rubber for the Seattle Mariners (47-46) on Tuesday, July 18 versus the Minnesota Twins (48-47), who will answer with Bailey Ober. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Twins have +110 odds to play spoiler. A 7-run over/under has been set in the game.

Mariners vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (1-1, 3.63 ERA) vs Ober - MIN (5-4, 2.61 ERA)

Mariners vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 33 out of the 60 games, or 55%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Mariners have a 28-22 record (winning 56% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Mariners went 4-2 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Twins have been victorious in 11, or 33.3%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Twins have a mark of 5-12 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+180) Ty France 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+280) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+210)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 3rd Win AL West +1600 - 3rd

