The Seattle Mariners (47-46) host the Minnesota Twins (48-47) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryan Woo (1-1, 3.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Bailey Ober (5-4, 2.61 ERA).

Mariners vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (1-1, 3.63 ERA) vs Ober - MIN (5-4, 2.61 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

The Mariners' Woo (1-1) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Saturday, July 8.

The 23-year-old has pitched to a 3.63 ERA this season with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across seven games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Woo will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has made seven appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

The Twins will send Ober (5-4) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.61 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday, July 8 against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.61, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .207 against him.

Ober is aiming for his sixth straight quality start.

Ober will try to go five or more innings for his 15th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

In three of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

