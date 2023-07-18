Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:29 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Mike Ford (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford has four doubles, nine home runs and seven walks while hitting .261.
- Ford has recorded a hit in 14 of 35 games this season (40.0%), including six multi-hit games (17.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games this year, and 8.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Ford has driven in a run in 11 games this season (31.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.4%.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|20
|.250
|AVG
|.268
|.325
|OBP
|.323
|.500
|SLG
|.661
|3
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|10
|13/3
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins' 3.75 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 99 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Twins are sending Ober (5-4) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.61 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday, July 8 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.61, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
