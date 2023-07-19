J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:33 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on July 19 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 80 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .366.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 109th in the league in slugging.
- In 62.5% of his 88 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in eight games this year (9.1%), homering in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Crawford has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.0% of his games this season (37 of 88), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.272
|AVG
|.238
|.395
|OBP
|.333
|.426
|SLG
|.364
|15
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|17
|38/33
|K/BB
|32/21
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.74 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 100 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Maeda (2-5 with a 5.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed three innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 5.50, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .271 against him.
