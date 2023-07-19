Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:33 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle with 81 hits, batting .252 this season with 37 extra-base hits.
- Kelenic will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 in his last games.
- In 62 of 89 games this year (69.7%) Kelenic has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (18.0%).
- He has homered in 12.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 89), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Kelenic has picked up an RBI in 39.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 37.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.0%).
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|45
|.258
|AVG
|.246
|.326
|OBP
|.317
|.432
|SLG
|.449
|17
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|22
|57/15
|K/BB
|59/18
|8
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.74 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 100 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed three innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 5.50 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
