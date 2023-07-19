The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle with 81 hits, batting .252 this season with 37 extra-base hits.

Kelenic will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 in his last games.

In 62 of 89 games this year (69.7%) Kelenic has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (18.0%).

He has homered in 12.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 89), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Kelenic has picked up an RBI in 39.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 37.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.0%).

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 45 .258 AVG .246 .326 OBP .317 .432 SLG .449 17 XBH 20 4 HR 7 23 RBI 22 57/15 K/BB 59/18 8 SB 5

