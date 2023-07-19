Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:23 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Kenta Maeda) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .161 with six doubles, a home run and 15 walks.
- In 20 of 55 games this season (36.4%) Wong has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (10.9%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 55 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Wong has an RBI in 11 of 55 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 games this season (25.5%), including three multi-run games (5.5%).
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.133
|AVG
|.183
|.244
|OBP
|.243
|.173
|SLG
|.247
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|9
|20/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, one per game).
- Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went three innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 5.50, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .271 batting average against him.
