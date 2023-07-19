After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Kenta Maeda) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .161 with six doubles, a home run and 15 walks.

In 20 of 55 games this season (36.4%) Wong has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (10.9%).

He has hit a home run in one of 55 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Wong has an RBI in 11 of 55 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 games this season (25.5%), including three multi-run games (5.5%).

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .133 AVG .183 .244 OBP .243 .173 SLG .247 3 XBH 4 0 HR 1 6 RBI 9 20/8 K/BB 21/7 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings