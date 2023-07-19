Mike Ford and the Seattle Mariners will square off against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday.

The favored Mariners have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +125. The game's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -150 +125 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have put together a 33-28 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 54.1% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, Seattle has a 19-15 record (winning 55.9% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 60%.

Seattle has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 94 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 47 of those games (47-45-2).

The Mariners are 4-10-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-23 21-24 15-17 32-28 36-33 11-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.