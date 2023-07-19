You can wager on player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Carlos Correa and other players on the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins prior to their matchup at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. Twins Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Castillo Stats

The Mariners' Luis Castillo (6-7) will make his 20th start of the season.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 20th start in a row.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

The 30-year-old's 3.04 ERA ranks 12th, 1.042 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 19th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Jul. 14 5.0 4 3 3 5 0 at Astros Jul. 7 7.0 5 1 0 3 0 vs. Rays Jul. 2 6.0 8 6 5 6 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 26 7.0 7 3 2 7 1 at Yankees Jun. 21 5.0 4 3 3 3 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Luis Castillo's player props with BetMGM.

Julio Rodríguez Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 94 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashed .248/.312/.404 on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has collected 80 hits with 20 doubles, eight home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .256/.366/.396 on the year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 16 3-for-3 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Correa Stats

Correa has 20 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 34 walks and 42 RBI (77 total hits).

He's slashed .234/.309/.416 so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Jul. 18 2-for-6 2 1 1 5 at Mariners Jul. 17 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 at Athletics Jul. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 15 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 at Athletics Jul. 14 2-for-5 1 0 0 3

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 33 walks and 36 RBI (54 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .196/.285/.409 so far this season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.