After hitting .250 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Mike Ford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Kenta Maeda) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Twins.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is hitting .271 with five doubles, nine home runs and seven walks.

Ford has picked up a hit in 41.7% of his 36 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.4% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 19.4% of his games in 2023, and 8.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.6% of his games this year, Ford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 11 games this year (30.6%), including four multi-run games (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .275 AVG .268 .341 OBP .323 .525 SLG .661 4 XBH 10 3 HR 6 8 RBI 10 13/3 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings