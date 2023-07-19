Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:29 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Teoscar Hernandez (batting .114 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .242 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 24 walks.
- Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 62.8% of his games this season (59 of 94), with multiple hits 24 times (25.5%).
- In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (14.9%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 36.2% of his games this year, Hernandez has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (14.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (37.2%), including six multi-run games (6.4%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.219
|AVG
|.266
|.275
|OBP
|.318
|.393
|SLG
|.452
|18
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|28
|71/13
|K/BB
|53/11
|2
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 100 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty threw three innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 5.50, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .271 against him.
