Tom Murphy is available when the Seattle Mariners take on Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 14, when he went 0-for-2 against the Tigers.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .273 with nine doubles, five home runs and eight walks.

Murphy has recorded a hit in 18 of 33 games this season (54.5%), including eight multi-hit games (24.2%).

In five games this season, he has gone deep (15.2%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).

Murphy has picked up an RBI in 18.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine of 33 games (27.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .283 AVG .261 .367 OBP .286 .604 SLG .413 9 XBH 5 4 HR 1 6 RBI 4 16/6 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 0

