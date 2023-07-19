Tom Murphy is available when the Seattle Mariners take on Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 14, when he went 0-for-2 against the Tigers.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy is batting .273 with nine doubles, five home runs and eight walks.
  • Murphy has recorded a hit in 18 of 33 games this season (54.5%), including eight multi-hit games (24.2%).
  • In five games this season, he has gone deep (15.2%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Murphy has picked up an RBI in 18.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in nine of 33 games (27.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.283 AVG .261
.367 OBP .286
.604 SLG .413
9 XBH 5
4 HR 1
6 RBI 4
16/6 K/BB 15/2
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.74).
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, one per game).
  • Maeda (2-5 with a 5.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander threw three innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.50, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .271 against him.
