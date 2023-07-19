Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .125 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on July 19 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ty France At The Plate

France has 23 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .251.

In 63.7% of his 91 games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 6.6% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his chances at the plate.

France has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (30.8%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (7.7%).

He has scored in 47.3% of his games this year (43 of 91), with two or more runs 10 times (11.0%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 41 .255 AVG .247 .330 OBP .312 .424 SLG .324 19 XBH 11 6 HR 1 26 RBI 11 36/13 K/BB 36/7 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings