J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
J.P. Crawford -- hitting .297 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on July 20 at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.367) this season, fueled by 82 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 70th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 56 of 89 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- In 9.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.7% of his games this year, Crawford has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (9.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.6% of his games this year (37 of 89), with two or more runs 12 times (13.5%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|41
|.277
|AVG
|.238
|.397
|OBP
|.333
|.428
|SLG
|.364
|15
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|17
|39/33
|K/BB
|32/21
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins are sending Lopez (5-5) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 145 strikeouts through 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.24), 23rd in WHIP (1.131), and sixth in K/9 (11.2) among qualifying pitchers.
