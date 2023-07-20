J.P. Crawford -- hitting .297 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on July 20 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

3:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.367) this season, fueled by 82 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 70th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 56 of 89 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

In 9.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.7% of his games this year, Crawford has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (9.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.6% of his games this year (37 of 89), with two or more runs 12 times (13.5%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 41 .277 AVG .238 .397 OBP .333 .428 SLG .364 15 XBH 13 5 HR 3 16 RBI 17 39/33 K/BB 32/21 0 SB 1

