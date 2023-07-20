After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Pablo Lopez) at 3:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic has 82 hits, which is tops among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .252 with 37 extra-base hits.
  • Kelenic enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .316.
  • Kelenic has gotten a hit in 63 of 90 games this year (70.0%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (17.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in 12.2% of his games this year, and 3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Kelenic has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (38.9%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (8.9%).
  • He has scored in 34 games this year (37.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 45
.258 AVG .246
.324 OBP .317
.428 SLG .449
17 XBH 20
4 HR 7
23 RBI 22
59/15 K/BB 59/18
8 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 41st, 1.131 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 11.2 K/9 ranks sixth.
