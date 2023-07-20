Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Kolten Wong (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .158 with six doubles, a home run and 15 walks.
- In 20 of 56 games this year (35.7%) Wong has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (10.7%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- In 11 games this season (19.6%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25.0% of his games this year (14 of 56), with two or more runs three times (5.4%).
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.128
|AVG
|.183
|.236
|OBP
|.243
|.167
|SLG
|.247
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|9
|21/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.73).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 102 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 41st, 1.131 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 11.2 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
