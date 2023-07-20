On Thursday, Kolten Wong (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is hitting .158 with six doubles, a home run and 15 walks.
  • In 20 of 56 games this year (35.7%) Wong has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (10.7%).
  • He has gone deep in just one game this season.
  • In 11 games this season (19.6%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 25.0% of his games this year (14 of 56), with two or more runs three times (5.4%).

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 28
.128 AVG .183
.236 OBP .243
.167 SLG .247
3 XBH 4
0 HR 1
6 RBI 9
21/8 K/BB 21/7
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.73).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 102 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 41st, 1.131 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 11.2 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
