Thursday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (47-48) and the Minnesota Twins (50-47) facing off at T-Mobile Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:40 PM ET on July 20.

The probable starters are George Kirby (8-8) for the Mariners and Pablo Lopez (5-5) for the Twins.

Mariners vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Mariners have won 33, or 53.2%, of the 62 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle is 28-24 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 18th in the majors with 423 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners' 3.85 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule