Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (47-48) will face off against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (50-47) at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, July 20. First pitch is set for 3:40 PM ET.

The Mariners have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Twins (+105). The total is 7 runs for this matchup.

Mariners vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (8-8, 3.43 ERA) vs Pablo Lopez - MIN (5-5, 4.24 ERA)

Mariners vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 33 out of the 62 games, or 53.2%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Mariners have a 28-24 record (winning 53.8% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Mariners went 4-4 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Twins have won in 13, or 37.1%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Twins have a win-loss record of 7-14 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-2-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+225) Ty France 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+275) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+340)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 3rd Win AL West +2000 - 3rd

