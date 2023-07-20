The Las Vegas Aces (19-2) head into a road matchup with Ezi Magbegor and the Seattle Storm (4-16) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

In Las Vegas' last game, it defeated Los Angeles 97-78. The Aces were led by A'ja Wilson, who finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks, and Kelsey Plum, with 21 points, four assists and five steals. With Jordan Horston leading the team with 23 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, Seattle ended up losing to Atlanta 85-75 in their last game.

Aces vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-3000 to win)

Aces (-3000 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+1300 to win)

Storm (+1300 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-17.5)

Aces (-17.5) What's the over/under?: 170.5

170.5 When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Storm Season Stats

In 2023, the Storm are ninth in the league on offense (79 points scored per game) and worst on defense (86.4 points conceded).

On the boards, Seattle is seventh in the WNBA in rebounds (34.1 per game). It is the worst in rebounds allowed (36.1 per game).

With 17.5 assists per game, the Storm are worst in the WNBA.

At 13.7 turnovers committed per game and 13.8 turnovers forced, Seattle is eighth and fifth in the WNBA, respectively.

Beyond the arc, the Storm are second-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (9.2). They are fifth in 3-point percentage at 35.5%.

Defensively, Seattle is second-worst in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.2. And it is worst in 3-point percentage allowed at 38.1%.

Storm Home/Away Splits

At home the Storm average 76.1 points per game, 6.5 less than on the road (82.6). Defensively they give up 82.9 points per game at home, 7.7 less than on the road (90.6).

Seattle pulls down the same number of rebounds per game at home as on the road (34.1), and it allows more at home (37.6) than away (34.1).

The Storm collect 2.4 fewer assists per game at home (16.4) than on the road (18.8).

This season Seattle is committing fewer turnovers at home (13.5 per game) than on the road (14). And it is forcing more at home (15.1) than away (12.2).

The Storm sink fewer 3-pointers per game at home (8.2) than on the road (10.3), and have a lower 3-point percentage at home (34%) than on the road (37.2%).

This year Seattle is giving up fewer 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (8.7). The team also allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than on the road (39.8%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Storm have won three out of the 17 games, or 17.6%, in which they've been the underdog.

The Storm have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1300 odds on them winning this game.

Seattle is 9-10-0 against the spread this year.

Seattle is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least a 17.5-point underdog this year.

The Storm have a 7.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

