A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (19-2) face Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-16) on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

The game has no set line.

Storm vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Storm vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 85 Storm 84

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 167.7

Storm vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Seattle is 9-10-0 against the spread this year.

This year, 10 of Seattle's 19 games have gone over the point total.

Storm Performance Insights

The Storm rank ninth in the WNBA with 79 points per game, but their defense has been less effective, surrendering 86.4 points per game (worst in league).

Seattle ranks seventh in the WNBA with 34.1 boards per game, but it is allowing 36.1 rebounds per game, which ranks worst in the league.

With 13.7 turnovers per game, the Storm are eighth in the WNBA. They force 13.8 turnovers per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Storm sport a 35.5% three-point percentage this year (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really shined by making 9.2 treys per contest (second-best).

When it comes to threes, the Storm's defense is struggling, as they rank second-worst in the league in treys allowed (8.2 per game) and worst in three-point percentage allowed (38.1%).

Seattle has taken 62.8% two-pointers and 37.2% three-pointers this year. Of the team's baskets, 66.7% are two-pointers and 33.3% are threes.

