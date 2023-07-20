Two of the league's top scorers face off -- A'ja Wilson (fifth, 19.9 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 25.7) -- when the Las Vegas Aces (19-2) visit the Seattle Storm (4-16) on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, FOX13+, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

Storm vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Key Stats for Storm vs. Aces

Seattle's 79.0 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 78.6 Las Vegas allows.

Seattle's 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Las Vegas has allowed to its opponents (42.1%).

The Storm have put together a 2-4 straight-up record in games they shoot over 42.1% from the field.

Seattle is making 35.5% of its shots from three-point range, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the 33.1% Las Vegas' opponents are averaging on the season.

The Storm are 3-10 when shooting above 33.1% as a team from three-point range.

Las Vegas and Seattle rebound at about the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 0.7 more rebounds per game.

Storm Recent Performance