On Thursday, Teoscar Hernandez (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is batting .240 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Hernandez has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 95 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.3% of those games.
  • In 14.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 34 games this year (35.8%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (14.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 35 games this year (36.8%), including six multi-run games (6.3%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 45
.215 AVG .266
.271 OBP .318
.387 SLG .452
18 XBH 15
7 HR 8
22 RBI 28
72/13 K/BB 53/11
2 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.73 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lopez (5-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.24), 23rd in WHIP (1.131), and sixth in K/9 (11.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
