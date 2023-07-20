Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:28 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .114 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on July 20 at 3:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Twins Player Props
|Mariners vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Twins Prediction
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .249 with 23 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.
- France has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this year (58 of 92), with more than one hit 24 times (26.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 92), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- France has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (30.4%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (7.6%).
- He has scored at least once 43 times this season (46.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|41
|.251
|AVG
|.247
|.325
|OBP
|.312
|.417
|SLG
|.324
|19
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|26
|RBI
|11
|37/13
|K/BB
|36/7
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.24), 23rd in WHIP (1.131), and sixth in K/9 (11.2).
