Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .114 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on July 20 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

  • France is batting .249 with 23 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.
  • France has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this year (58 of 92), with more than one hit 24 times (26.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 92), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • France has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (30.4%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (7.6%).
  • He has scored at least once 43 times this season (46.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 41
.251 AVG .247
.325 OBP .312
.417 SLG .324
19 XBH 11
6 HR 1
26 RBI 11
37/13 K/BB 36/7
1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.24), 23rd in WHIP (1.131), and sixth in K/9 (11.2).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.