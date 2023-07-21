As of December 31 the Denver Broncos' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +5000, place them 17th in the league.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver put together a 6-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Broncos games.

Denver compiled 325.1 yards per game on offense last season (21st in ), and it ranked seventh defensively with 320 yards allowed per game.

The Broncos were 4-4 at home last season, but they won only one game away from home.

Denver won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 3-5 as the favorite last season.

In the AFC West, the Broncos won just one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson had 16 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.5% of his throws for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game).

Wilson also rushed for 277 yards and three TDs.

In the passing game, Jerry Jeudy scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 972 yards (64.8 per game).

On the ground with the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns a season ago and picked up 394 yards (24.6 per game).

Courtland Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

In 13 games last year, Josey Jewell recorded 2.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL, 128 tackles, and two interceptions.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2000 4 October 1 @ Bears - +6600 5 October 8 Jets - +1600 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 10 November 13 @ Bills - +800 11 November 19 Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +15000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2800 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2000 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2800 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

