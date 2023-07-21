The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford, who went 2-for-5 last time out, take on Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 84 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 111th in the league in slugging.

Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this season (57 of 90), with multiple hits 22 times (24.4%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (8.9%), homering in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (24.4%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (8.9%).

He has scored in 42.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.3%.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 41 .281 AVG .238 .397 OBP .333 .427 SLG .364 15 XBH 13 5 HR 3 16 RBI 17 40/33 K/BB 32/21 0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings