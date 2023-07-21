As action in the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag approaches its conclusion, a quarterfinal is coming up for Jiri Lehecka versus Matteo Arnaldi. At +300, Lehecka is the current favorite to win this tournament at Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Lehecka at the 2023 Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 21-30

July 21-30 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Lehecka's Next Match

Lehecka has reached the quarterfinals, where he will play Arnaldi on Friday, July 28 at 10:30 AM ET (after getting past Dominic Thiem 6-3, 7-5).

Lehecka is listed at -150 to win his next matchup versus Arnaldi. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Lehecka? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Lehecka Stats

In the Round of 16, Lehecka won 6-3, 7-5 versus Thiem on Thursday.

In 23 tournaments over the past year, Lehecka has gone 28-24 and has yet to win a title.

Lehecka has a record of 5-6 on clay over the last 12 months.

Through 52 matches over the past year (across all court types), Lehecka has played 25.2 games per match. He won 50.5% of them.

In his 11 matches on a clay surface over the past 12 months, Lehecka has averaged 24.3 games.

Over the past year, Lehecka has been victorious in 22.5% of his return games and 78.3% of his service games.

On clay over the past year, Lehecka has claimed 67.7% of his service games and 27.6% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.