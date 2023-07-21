Friday's game between the Seattle Mariners (48-48) and the Toronto Blue Jays (54-43) at T-Mobile Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Mariners taking home the win. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on July 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryce Miller (6-3) to the mound, while Yusei Kikuchi (7-3) will get the nod for the Blue Jays.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

This season, the Mariners have won 34 out of the 63 games, or 54%, in which they've been favored.

This season Seattle has won 34 of its 63 games, or 54%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle has scored 428 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Mariners have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule