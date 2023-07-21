How to Watch the Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 21
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays match up with Mike Ford and the Seattle Mariners on Friday at 10:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 15th in MLB action with 110 total home runs.
- Seattle is 24th in MLB, slugging .389.
- The Mariners are 27th in the majors with a .230 batting average.
- Seattle ranks 17th in runs scored with 428 (4.5 per game).
- The Mariners' .310 on-base percentage is 25th in baseball.
- Mariners batters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 29th-most in baseball.
- Seattle's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle's 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.183).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Miller (6-3) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.66 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Miller has seven quality starts under his belt this year.
- Miller has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this season entering this outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 12 outings this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/16/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Reese Olson
|7/17/2023
|Twins
|W 7-6
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Sonny Gray
|7/18/2023
|Twins
|L 10-3
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Bailey Ober
|7/19/2023
|Twins
|L 6-3
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kenta Maeda
|7/20/2023
|Twins
|W 5-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Pablo Lopez
|7/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Kevin Gausman
|7/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Alek Manoah
|7/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Kenta Maeda
|7/25/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Pablo Lopez
|7/26/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Joe Ryan
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.