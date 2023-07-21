Oddsmakers have set player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Julio Rodriguez and others when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 50 RBI (95 total hits). He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashed .246/.310/.399 on the year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has recorded 84 hits with 20 doubles, eight home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .261/.368/.398 slash line on the season.

Crawford takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with two doubles and two walks.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jul. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Jul. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 16 3-for-3 1 0 0 5 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Yusei Kikuchi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Kikuchi Stats

The Blue Jays' Yusei Kikuchi (7-3) will make his 20th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Kikuchi has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 19 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 32-year-old's 4.13 ERA ranks 39th, 1.276 WHIP ranks 41st, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 26th.

Kikuchi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 16 4.2 2 2 1 4 3 at White Sox Jul. 6 5.0 8 4 4 4 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 1 4.1 7 5 5 7 2 vs. Athletics Jun. 25 7.0 2 1 1 8 2 at Marlins Jun. 20 6.0 2 0 0 6 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 34 walks and 61 RBI (99 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashing .272/.342/.451 on the season.

Guerrero hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jul. 20 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Padres Jul. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 16 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Bichette Stats

Bo Bichette has recorded 129 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .316/.348/.493 so far this year.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 19 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jul. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

