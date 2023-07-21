On Friday, Ty France (batting .086 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .247 with 23 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.

France has picked up a hit in 62.4% of his 93 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.8% of those games.

He has gone deep in 6.5% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.1% of his games this year, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43 games this year (46.2%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 41 .247 AVG .247 .324 OBP .312 .411 SLG .324 19 XBH 11 6 HR 1 26 RBI 11 38/13 K/BB 36/7 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings