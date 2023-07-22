A.J. Pollock -- hitting .200 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Blue Jays.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

  • Pollock is batting .173 with four doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
  • In 16 of 48 games this year (33.3%) Pollock has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (12.5%).
  • In four games this year, he has homered (8.3%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • Pollock has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (16.7%), with more than one RBI in four of them (8.3%).
  • He has scored in 11 games this year (22.9%), including multiple runs in four games.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 23
.129 AVG .228
.195 OBP .262
.257 SLG .404
5 XBH 4
2 HR 3
8 RBI 7
20/6 K/BB 10/3
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.80 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (122 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 20th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday, July 8 against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks eighth, 1.133 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 11.9 K/9 ranks second.
