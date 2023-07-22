Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Cal Raleigh (batting .148 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .217 with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 44 of 83 games this season (53.0%) Raleigh has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (19.3%).
- In 10 games this year, he has homered (12.0%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (26.5%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (10.8%).
- In 38.6% of his games this year (32 of 83), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.2%) he has scored more than once.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|39
|.225
|AVG
|.208
|.287
|OBP
|.313
|.358
|SLG
|.446
|12
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|19
|40/12
|K/BB
|40/20
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 122 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Blue Jays will send Gausman (7-5) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday, July 8 against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.03), 22nd in WHIP (1.133), and second in K/9 (11.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
