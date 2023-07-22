J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, J.P. Crawford (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, six walks and an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 84 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .366.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 74th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 113th in slugging.
- Crawford has recorded a hit in 57 of 91 games this season (62.6%), including 22 multi-hit games (24.2%).
- In 8.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has an RBI in 22 of 91 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38 of 91 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|41
|.276
|AVG
|.238
|.394
|OBP
|.333
|.420
|SLG
|.364
|15
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|17
|41/34
|K/BB
|32/21
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (122 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 20th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday, July 8 against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks eighth, 1.133 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 11.9 K/9 ranks second.
