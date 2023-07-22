Saturday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (49-48) going head to head against the Toronto Blue Jays (54-44) at 4:10 PM ET (on July 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Mariners, so expect a tight matchup.

The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman (7-5) versus the Mariners and Logan Gilbert (8-5).

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Seattle and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Mariners' past 10 games.

The Mariners have come away with 11 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Seattle has a win-loss record of 5-10 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Seattle scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (431 total, 4.4 per game).

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.79 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Mariners Schedule