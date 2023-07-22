The Seattle Mariners (49-48) host the Toronto Blue Jays (54-44) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman (7-5, 3.03 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Logan Gilbert (8-5, 3.65 ERA).

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (7-5, 3.03 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (8-5, 3.65 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 20th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.65 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.65, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .222 against him.

Gilbert heads into the outing with 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Gilbert is trying for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per start.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman

The Blue Jays' Gausman (7-5) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, July 8, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.03 and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .233 in 19 games this season.

He has 14 quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Gausman has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.03), 22nd in WHIP (1.133), and second in K/9 (11.9).

Kevin Gausman vs. Mariners

The Mariners rank 26th in MLB with a .231 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 24th in the league (.388) and 110 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Mariners one time this season, allowing them to go 6-for-26 in seven innings.

