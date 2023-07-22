Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford (.519 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Blue Jays.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Mariners vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford has five doubles, 10 home runs and seven walks while batting .267.
- In 17 of 39 games this season (43.6%) Ford has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (17.9%).
- He has gone deep in 20.5% of his games this season, and 8.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Ford has driven home a run in 13 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 30.8% of his games this year (12 of 39), with two or more runs four times (10.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.265
|AVG
|.268
|.321
|OBP
|.323
|.531
|SLG
|.661
|5
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|10
|20/3
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (122 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 20th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, July 8, the righty went six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.03), 22nd in WHIP (1.133), and second in K/9 (11.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.