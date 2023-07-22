The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford (.519 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Blue Jays.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford has five doubles, 10 home runs and seven walks while batting .267.

In 17 of 39 games this season (43.6%) Ford has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (17.9%).

He has gone deep in 20.5% of his games this season, and 8.7% of his chances at the plate.

Ford has driven home a run in 13 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 30.8% of his games this year (12 of 39), with two or more runs four times (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 20 .265 AVG .268 .321 OBP .323 .531 SLG .661 5 XBH 10 4 HR 6 11 RBI 10 20/3 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings