Storm vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:37 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, July 22, 2023, the Seattle Storm (4-17) bring an eight-game slide into a home contest versus the Chicago Sky (8-13), who have lost four straight. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET (on NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video).
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Storm vs. Sky matchup.
Storm vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Storm vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Storm Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Storm (-1)
|159.5
|-120
|+100
|BetMGM
|Storm (-1.5)
|158.5
|-125
|+105
|PointsBet
|Storm (-1.5)
|159.5
|-125
|-105
|Tipico
|Storm (-1.5)
|160.5
|-125
|-105
Storm vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Storm are 10-10-0 ATS this season.
- The Sky are 9-11-0 ATS this season.
- Seattle has covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season, Chicago has an ATS record of 6-6.
- In the Storm's 20 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.
- The Sky and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 20 times this year.
