On Saturday, July 22, 2023, the Seattle Storm (4-17) bring an eight-game slide into a home contest versus the Chicago Sky (8-13), who have lost four straight. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET (on NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Storm vs. Sky matchup.

Storm vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video

NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Storm are 10-10-0 ATS this season.

The Sky are 9-11-0 ATS this season.

Seattle has covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season, Chicago has an ATS record of 6-6.

In the Storm's 20 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

The Sky and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 20 times this year.

