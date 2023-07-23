On Sunday, Cal Raleigh (.517 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .221 with 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.

In 45 of 84 games this year (53.6%) Raleigh has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (20.2%).

He has homered in 13.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh has driven home a run in 23 games this year (27.4%), including more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 33 of 84 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 39 .232 AVG .208 .292 OBP .313 .400 SLG .446 14 XBH 14 6 HR 8 19 RBI 19 41/12 K/BB 40/20 0 SB 0

